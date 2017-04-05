Miller Spearheads Operation Lifesaver

Katelyn Miller is a 5th grade student at Kenneth Culbert Elementary School. She was inspired to spearhead Operation Lifesaver after her Music teacher, Elizabeth Bland, had the students complete a One to the World Project last November. Each student designed a thank you card, as part of the school’s Veteran’s Day program, to send to veterans, soldiers, and other service members.

Miller’s cousin, Tristan Miller, who is a 2014 graduate of Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, joined the Navy and is currently aboard the USS Anchorage, in San Diego, California. When Tristan, visited home on a recent break, Miller came up with the idea to collect lifesavers, gum and cards to send to Tristan and his shipmates. Miller said, “I want them to know that we care about them and are so thankful for all of the sacrifices they make for us. The least I can do is ask my brothers, classmates, and neighbors to donate lifesavers, gum and cards to let them know we are thinking about them – especially when they are out at sea.”



Operation Lifesaver drop offs, until April 28, are at the Loudoun Valley Community Center in the Operation Lifesaver Collection Box in the lobby, 320 West School Street, Purcellville, and Kenneth Culbert Elementary, 38180 West Colonial Highway, Hamilton. Miller will mail the lifesavers, gum and cards to the service members of the USS Anchorage. Contact aprilmiller@netzero.com with any questions.