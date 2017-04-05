A Community Together: The Ten-Year Remembrance of 4/16/2007

Time moves forward, whether we are ready to move on or not. It’s been ten years since the massacre that shocked America. I’m talking about the event that started a standard of condolences from the president, tears and prayers from around the nation, and a darkness that still has a hold over communities. I’m talking about the Virginia Tech massacre. For me, it’s a personal, since I attend Virginia Tech. I may not have been at Virginia Tech when the tragedy happened, but I remember where I was. Despite being only ten when it happened, I don’t think I’ll ever forget hearing the news for the first time.

Fast forward ten years, and I am about to be a Virginia Tech graduate. I walk around campus, and see the effects that that day had on all of our lives. We are more afraid, more willing to put up defenses, to lock our doors. We are a proud bunch, and we are a community of Hokies. Despite our many differences, we will come together as Virginia Tech, and will continue to honor those who were lost.

I don’t believe that it is a coincidence that the ten-year anniversary of the tragedy falls on Easter. I think Easter for so many people is a sign of hope. And I think that this remembrance is a sign of hope, a way to move forward. I know many people who were affected by the tragedy, and I can see a change in them. It has been ten years; and in ten years things change: Things grow up, atmospheres change, people change. I know I’m not the same ten-year-old that I was back then.

I am part of a new class called The Arts and Social Transformation, which focuses on striving for social transformation using the arts. To me, this is the first step of healing. My class was paired with The Moss Art Center’s production of “(Be)longing,” which is a play that is intended to take a step toward healing at Virginia Tech. I attended the play, and spoke with a daughter of one of the victims. It was cool to see the way she was so engaged in the topic. I could tell there was still pain in her voice but that she was starting to heal. I believe Virginia Tech is taking steps toward healing.

This semester was the first time I set foot in Norris Hall in my entire time at Virginia Tech. I avoided it like the plague, and only went into the building because of the class. It was hard to walk into the room where the massacre happened because I could feel the solemn attitude that was still in that room. It was hard not to cry during that first class. I was tempted to drop the class that I had in that room, until I realized that having classes in that room was a part of healing – for not just me, but for Virginia Tech. Going back to normalcy while remembering the past, and not reliving mistakes, and preventing new ones. I don’t know how long it will take for Virginia Tech to fully heal from that fateful day, but I hope that no matter what, Virginia Tech will continue to take steps toward healing.

Mary Rose Lunde is a senior at Virginia Tech majoring in Literature/Language and Creative Writing. She will be standing with other Hokies on 4/16/2017.