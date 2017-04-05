Take Me To the Garden Show

The 27th Annual Leesburg Flower & Garden Festival comes to town Saturday, April 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, April 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The award-winning event, estimated to attract 40,000 visitors over the two days, gets better and better every year. And, that’s not just the vendors and organizers talking; that’s the truth, as evidenced by the many local, state and national awards the festival has received since its founding in 1990.
In many ways, the event symbolizes and offers much of what Loudoun County is known for – great outdoor spaces, a great sense of community, exquisite landscapes, history and great local food and drink.
This year’s show features more than 150 crafters, vendors, displays and exhibits … first-class entertainment, including special things for children … a beer garden … a People’s Choice Landscape Competition … and nationally known speaker Barry Glick of Sunshine Farm and Garden.
Produced by the Town of Leesburg in partnership with the Loudoun County Department of Parks and Recreation, Loudoun County Public Works, the Leesburg Police Department and Leesburg Utilities, this is a family-friendly event, but organizers do ask that your leave Fido (and other pets) at home. The festival takes place in the heart of downtown Leesburg. Portions of three roads – King Street, Market Street and Cornwall Street – are closed for the event. Free parking is available in multiple locations: the Town of Leesburg parking garage on Loudoun Street, between Wirt and King Streets, the Loudoun County parking garage on Loudoun Street, between Church and Harrison Streets, and Ida Lee Park. Very close by, there is a free shuttle operating between Ida Lee and the festival throughout the day. For details go to www.flowerandgardenfestival.org.
Featured Artist Gail Péan: ”Homage to Mother Earth”
The Arts In The Village Gallery is proud to announce its Featured Artist Exhibit “Homage to Mother Earth” with works by oil painter, Gail Péan. Péan has also been celebrating Earth Day April 22 since its inception in 1970 and she seeks to portray the treasure that is our earth through the collection she will exhibit in "Homage to Mother Earth". Péan’s palette knife oil paintings bring imagery from nature to life with spectacular color and energy. “Homage to Mother Earth” is an exposition in honor or Earth Day.
She will host a reception at the gallery on Saturday, April 15, 5-7pm with live music by saxophonist Mike Girdy Sr. Refreshments will be served.
Join us for one of our most exclusive events, our Nebbiolo Vertical Tasting. During the lunch sample and discuss various vintages of this coveted varietal with our winemaker. Enjoy a 3-course meal prepared by Chef Author Clark, paired with the wines. Educational, interactive, and fun, this is a reservation only event, and will sell out soon, very limited seating.
Performance group BITWC ” Imagine That!” presents a comedy, “One Slight Hitch”, with a handful of Actors interpreting the written word using only their expressions and voice. A sophisticated, cosmopolitan dramatic art that may make you laugh out loud or cry in the same night!
Come join us this Spring at our annual Cherry Blossom Celebration! Hopefully the blossoms will be in full bloom, which is one of the most picturesque times of the year here at the vineyard! We will also have live music, craft vendors, delicious food, and of course wine. We will be open all day for tastings, and there is no admission or reservation required for this fun day at the winery.
Spend a lovely afternoon with us at Breaux Vineyards for a paint class and afterwards join us for our Cherry Blossom Celebration. We have joined with local paint company Creative Mankind for a fun day of painting, wine, and fun! Breaux Vineyards will be selling wine & light fare on this afternoon, a perfect outing for friends and family.
$35.00 per person
Reservations are made directly through Creative Mankind’s website click here to make reservations!
North Gate Vineyard is pleased to announce the appointment of local photographer, Robert Merhaut as the program’s newest Artist-in-Residence. Robert will be hosting a public reception showing his work entitled ‘Here and There, Continuation’ at North Gate Vineyard on Saturday April 8th, from 1PM to 5PM. His show features a collection of photographs covering a wide range of subjects. Robert displays a natural creative talent, a practiced eye, knowledge of what works, deep technical expertise and a true love of the art of photography. His photographs will be on display through July 3rd, 2017.
Join us for one of our most exclusive events, a Merlot and Meritage Vertical Tasting. Owner and winemakers, Mark and Vicki Fedor will discuss the various vintages of both of these award winning wines. Five vintages of each will be served, and lite fare is also included. Educational, interactive, and fun, this is a reservation only event, and will sell out soon. For Tickets
$40 per person includes lite fare and vertical tasting
(All ages) Regional artists were given a large craft egg to decorate using their creative talents. Their creations are individual works of art that are auctioned off LIVE to benefit the Arts Center programs.
Give your Muse a night on the town! We’ll respond to fun, innovative writing prompts and experiment with different forms of poetry, fiction, and memoir. Creating safe space for tender new works of art is a priority, and sharing is optional. All writers, both novice and experienced, are invited to join the party! Leaders: Lisa Colburn and Sue McCollum are certified Amherst Writers & Artists facilitators who lead writing workshops in Loudoun County. To learn more, visit www.marketstreetwriters.com and www.writingfordiabetes.com
(All ages) Don’t miss this hilarious show full of laughs for the entire family. A group of talented performers take suggestions from the audience to create wacky scenes and funny improv games. If you like Whose Line Is It Anyway? you’ll love Last Ham Standing…the other comedy meat! www.franklinparkartscenter.org
Celebrate the beginning of spring in the historic Morven Park gardens with games, crafts, egg hunts and our popular egg roll down the Davis Mansion lawn. Be sure to meet rabbits from the 4H Leaps and Squeaks Rabbit Club, and take your own family photo with the Easter Bunny in our garden.
Don’t forget to bring a basket and a large spoon for the activities. This event sells out and pre-registration is required to attend.
Registration is $10 per child (ages 2-12) and $5 per adult.
Items to consider before registering for this event:
--Children must be accompanied by an adult.
--This event is held rain or shine.
--ALL SALES ARE FINAL. Absolutely no refunds.
--The Easter eggs contain an assortment of candies, small toys and stickers that may not be appropriate for young children. Items could be a choking hazard and parents should exercise caution and examine egg contents carefully.
Happy 20th Breaux Vineyards! Come enjoy the fruits of our labor as we celebrate year 20 with a fun celebration of all ages. Enjoy wine tastings, live music with the Voodoo Blues Band from 1:00pm-5:00pm, raffle items throughout the day, give-a-ways, chef demos, ribbon and cake cutting, craft vendors, face painting, and more! Bring your camera and take a ‘Selfie-Bration” photo while here, join us on Facebook for fun giveaways leading up to the event, and most importantly, mark your calandars for April 22 when the celebration kicks off.
Dynamic songcraft and eclectic arrangements blur boundaries between acoustic and electric, traditional and contemporary, folk and beyond. Featuring founding Nitty Gritty Dirt Band member Les Thompson, Andrew McKnight & Beyond Borders delight audiences with exquisite vocal harmonies, masterful songwriting and a genuine warmth.
For nine seasons the phenomenal 19-piece Franklin Park Big Band has captivated audiences with their repertoire from Benny Goodman to Maynard Ferguson and modern arrangements from Gordon Goodman. In addition this family-friendly concert will feature the bands four singers featuring music of Doris Day, Ella Fitzgerald, Bette Midler and Adele.
Tickets: $10.00/person $30.00/family Pay at the door
Check and Cash are excepted, please no Credit Cards
What child – big or small – doesn’t love the chance to climb aboard a fire truck, concrete truck or tractor trailer? This spring, local youngsters will have that opportunity at the Virginia Touch-A- Truck event held by Joshua’s Hands on April 29, 2017 at Dominion High School 21326 Augusta Drive Sterling, VA 20164.
10 am – 3 pm. Horn Free Hour 10 – 11 am. Rain or Shine. Entrance fee $5/person. Children ages 12 months and younger are free. All children need to be accompanied by an adult. Please no pets at the event. At 10 am the first 300 kids will receive a free diecast car/truck with admission, at 1 pm the first 50 kids will receive a free Virginia Touch-A- Truck t-shirt. Kid friendly food will be available for purchase. More info at: http://virginiatouchatruck.com/.
Amongst the orange and red fallen from trees lining the Shenandoah River, the duo of Dear Creek was born. In 2009, singer/guitarist, Kate Potrykus, and guitarist, Alex Salser, could be found writing songs between classes and playing local gigs on the weekends. Soon, Dear Creek grew into a 5-piece, inspired by the sounds of the Appalachian Valley in which they were cradled, and the jazz, blues, folk, and rock music, which moved them to become musicians in the first place. Two albums, several tours including a recent 16 State tour, and a few line-ups later, Alex and Kate have stripped down to the very foundation upon which they had started. Now catch Dear Creek live as a duo as they tour the country releasing their newest album, “So it Goes.” Listeners will get tripped up in the roots of Dear Creek’s energetic, acoustic grooves, and leave their show soothed by the sultry sounds of their soaring melodies.
Dear Creek has played many notable venues across the country including, The Black Cat (DC), Pianos (NY), Mercury Lounge (NY), Reggie’s (Chicago) and The Elbo Room (Chicago). In 2012 they made an appearance at an unofficial showcase at SXS, and have also been a featured artist on NPR's "Out of the Box" radio program. The Mockingbird in Staunton, VA described Dear Creek as “one of the best rising stars in the (Shenandoah) Valley.”
Greater Lovettsville Area Volunteers Needed The Keep Loudoun Beautiful spring clean-up takes place the entire month of April and greater Lovettsville needs volunteers. Bags, vests, gloves and grabbers are available at the Lovettsville Community Center during normal business hours, Monday through Friday. Contact Lovettsville area leader, Laura Lieberman, for details and to coordinate pick-up locations: laura.long.lieberman@gmail.com. Printer-friendly Related
The 27th Annual Leesburg Flower & Garden Festival comes to town Saturday, April 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, April 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The award-winning event, estimated to attract 40,000 visitors over the two days, gets better and better every year. And, that’s not just the vendors and organizers talking; that’s the truth, …
“Agricultural geneticist Yu B. Tricked estimates that micro calves or “Little Bittie Berties,” as they are called, result from the mother cow’s lack of exercise and a diet deficient in protein.” April Fool’s Day – falling on April 1 – has come and gone, of course. But, the beauty of April Fools is that you can prank anyone you want …
Appointment Shocks Many On January 3 Supervisor Tony R. Buffington Jr. (R-Blue Ridge) nominated Tom Priscilla for the Loudoun County Planning Commission to represent the Blue Ridge District. Priscilla was …
Governor Terry McAuliffe announced that Virginia is one of the fastest growing solar job markets in the country. In the Solar Foundation’s National Solar Jobs Census 2016, Virginia is 2nd in the Southeast and tied with Utah for 9th in the U.S. for year-over-year solar job growth. The Commonwealth is ranked …
On March 28, Governor Terry McAuliffe vetoed Del. Dave LaRock’s (R-33) House Bill 2092, which would have required any applicant for public assistance to undergo a full review of death records, incarceration status, employment status, lottery winnings, and all income. Recently, an Arlington woman was arrested on four counts of welfare fraud for …
More teen drivers in Virginia will be involved in traffic crashes between the months of May and August than any other time of the year, statistics show. To help save lives and prevent such crashes during the high-risk warm weather months, Virginia schools are kicking off a statewide teen safety …
WLVBC U16 Team Crossfire competed in the Baltimore Elite Invitational on March 25. Team Crossfire went 8-0 in pool play, reaching the Gold Bracket Finals. Crossfire ended in second place, silver finish, after a very hard fought three set match 25-18, 18-25 and 18-20. Printer-friendly Related
WLVBC U16 Team Crossfire competed in the Baltimore Elite Invitational on March 25, 2017. Team Crossfire went 8-0 in pool play, reaching the Gold Bracket Finals. Crossfire ended in second place after a very hard fought three set match 25-18, 18-25 and 18-20. A hard fought silver finish. Pictured l-r …
