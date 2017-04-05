Take Me To the Garden Show

The 27th Annual Leesburg Flower & Garden Festival comes to town Saturday, April 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, April 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The award-winning event, estimated to attract 40,000 visitors over the two days, gets better and better every year. And, that’s not just the vendors and organizers talking; that’s the truth, as evidenced by the many local, state and national awards the festival has received since its founding in 1990.

In many ways, the event symbolizes and offers much of what Loudoun County is known for – great outdoor spaces, a great sense of community, exquisite landscapes, history and great local food and drink.

This year’s show features more than 150 crafters, vendors, displays and exhibits … first-class entertainment, including special things for children … a beer garden … a People’s Choice Landscape Competition … and nationally known speaker Barry Glick of Sunshine Farm and Garden.

Produced by the Town of Leesburg in partnership with the Loudoun County Department of Parks and Recreation, Loudoun County Public Works, the Leesburg Police Department and Leesburg Utilities, this is a family-friendly event, but organizers do ask that your leave Fido (and other pets) at home. The festival takes place in the heart of downtown Leesburg. Portions of three roads – King Street, Market Street and Cornwall Street – are closed for the event. Free parking is available in multiple locations: the Town of Leesburg parking garage on Loudoun Street, between Wirt and King Streets, the Loudoun County parking garage on Loudoun Street, between Church and Harrison Streets, and Ida Lee Park. Very close by, there is a free shuttle operating between Ida Lee and the festival throughout the day. For details go to www.flowerandgardenfestival.org.