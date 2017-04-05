Fidget Gear, Good or Bad?

What do you think about the new fidget cubes and fidget spinners, and do they really help kids with ADHD? They’re making their way around our neighborhood, but I couldn’t find any good studies out there on either of the toys. But they’re still being marketed on line as gadgets for kids with ADHD. Our nine-year-old son has ADHD, and he has trouble focusing in class and at home, when doing his homework. Do you think these things will help him to do better?

Concerned Parents

Dear Concerned Parents,

I fully support the use of both the fidget cube and fidget spinner in the classroom and for homework, for children and teens with ADHD. And I’ve spoken with several private and public school teachers this past academic year who have shared only positive experiences with these devices for their students with ADHD. I’ve also heard from teachers that students with anxiety and stress seem to benefit from using these devices in the classroom to self-regulate and cope.

While I am also not aware of any well-done research studies on either the fidget cube or fidget spinner at present, previous research in this area has shown that some children with ADHD concentrate better when they’re allowed to fidget. For these children, fidgeting is believed to help to activate the brain for information processing and learning. There is also research to support the position that doing two things simultaneously actually helps some children with ADHD to focus better on a primary task, especially when the secondary task involves another sensory modality. For example, listening to music (secondary task) alongside reading school material (primary task), can actually help children to focus better. Chewing gum while taking a quiz, doodling while listening to a lecture, or pacing during a meeting are other ways that one’s attention and focus can increase via a secondary distraction.

I suggest that you purchase both products for your son to use at home when completing his homework. If he benefits from using them, you could share that with his teacher to see if he or she would allow your son to use the devices in the classroom.

Dr. Mike,

Our 15-year-old son has decided to wear shorts to school this entire winter, and it’s driven my husband and me crazy. This past week was very cold, and it’s been upsetting for us to watch him stand at the bus stop in shorts freezing every morning. How do we break through to him that shorts are for summer, and pants are for winter? Every time my husband or I say something, he gets mad and tells us that he’s not cold and to leave him alone.

Concerned Parents

Dear Concerned Parents,

Being miserable but cool is part of being a teenager (sometimes). Actually, the behavior you are concerned about, and the need to be cool or to fit in, often starts in middle school when peer-to-peer comparisons in identity formation and self-awareness begin to kick in.

Your son is not defying you by wearing shorts in winter as much as he is attempting to separate from you to begin to try out his own ideas and ways of being in the world as a young man. It’s actually his developmental task at 15 years of age to say no to you, and begin to come up with his own yes-moments for himself alongside his peers. While he tells you that he’s not cold, his behavior and fashion statement is really being fueled by his developmental need to individuate or to become independent from what you want for him – at 15 it’s just as important for your son to do what he believes is right for himself as it is for himself as it is to manage your expectations.

Let your son make the decision on shorts for the winter without saying another word. It’s his body, and at 15, he needs to learn how to take care of it, and to be in charge of it. Life and peer relations will teach him what works and what doesn’t, and he will adjust accordingly. With spring here, your son’s days of being cold but cool at the bus stop are coming to an end.

Dr. Mike,

We recently had a birthday party at a kid’s bouncy house place in Sterling for our four-year son. My husband and I were surprised that so many parents dropped off their son or daughter, and left. Some of them asked if it was okay, but others just dropped off their kid, took off, and then came back at the end of the party. My husband and I thought this was rude, and we resented having to chaperone a bunch of kids a lot more than we wanted to. What’s wrong with parents who can’t stay at a birthday party with their four-year-old?

Concerned Parents

Dear Concerned Parents,

There isn’t a developmental hard-and-fast rule on when you can drop off a child at a birthday party; some four-year-old children can manage being at a party with other children and adult chaperones, while others would not be able to. I appreciate your frustration, and in my opinion, four years of age is too young for parents to leave their child unattended at a party. Children who are in the first grade separate from their parents for much of the day during the school year, and thus, I think that’s a developmentally more appropriate age to drop your child off at a party with adult supervision. I recommend that you make your intentions for parental involvement crystal clear on your invitations.

