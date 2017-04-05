March 14 Town Council Meeting: Nitty-Gritty Issues Big and Small

The Purcellville Town Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Hall. Items discussed at the Council’s March 14 meeting included:

Revenue From Sale Of Town Property: The revenue from the sale of Mary’s House of Hope, located at 781 South 20th Street, is $300,000. Initiating a discussion of what to do with these funds, Council Member Nedim Ogelman said: “As we think about our debt and think about the tax burden on our citizens, particularly on water and sewer rates … it would very much interest me to have the revenue … from the sale of that property go towards paying off the debt [and] easing any immediate rate increases on sewer and water.” Council Member Kelli Grim echoed this, saying there is “merit in a portion of that money going to wastewater …” and supporting Ogelman’s desire to pursue anything that will ease the tax burden on the citizens, since the money from the sale of the property is a net profit. Mayor Kwasi Fraser said he would like to see this as an exercise in risk management. “If possible, we can see if we were going to take 100 percent, 80 percent, or 50 percent out of what would be the risk, and that will help us to make an informed decision.”

Use Of Town Reservoir Property for Recreational Purposes: Also discussed was the possibility of initiating an “equitable policy” on the use of the reservoir property for recreational purposes. Said Ogelman, “When I was thinking about this equitable policy, I wasn’t necessarily thinking that uses would increase.” In previous discussions with the public, Ogleman continued, “… it was clear to me that we on Council and staff are allowed to go up there. That same right doesn’t apply to all the citizens of the Town. I just think we need something that is … equitable for all folks … that whatever the Town is using the property for, it’s to the benefit to all of the citizens and not just a few.” Grim added, “It does call into question why staff, commissions, committees, and boards, and whoever they bring with them – are allowed to use it. This should be up for discussion.”

Council Member Doug McCollum countered this, arguing, “There is a risk when you open it up to other people, whether it is the citizens of the Town or not.” To which Ogelman answered, “It seems inequitable and unfair. I am looking for an equitable solution that still doesn’t interfere with anybody’s health safety and welfare.”

This issue will be on the agenda for the first meeting in April.

Town Pedestrian Flag Pilot Program: The Town is initiating a pilot program for pedestrians on Main Street and 21st Street. Pedestrians who want to use the crosswalk at this location will be able to pick up a flag from a nearby receptacle and wave it. Vice Mayor Karen Jimmerson said that in Clearwater, Florida, they use a similar program. “They use the flags down in Clearwater Beach, … The first time we went out there, we were just waving our flags, and people stopped. It was just incredible.” Ogelman said, “I can see how this idea of shaking a flag would be a safer way to signal someone is going to be crossing.”

Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment – The Definition Of A “Duplex”: Town staff was recently asked to prepare materials clarifying the Town’s definition of “duplex dwelling.” The issue arose in response to two structures at 416 and 424 East G Street, and a recent Town Zoning Administrator’s finding that two completely separate houses – connected in the back by an invisible underground wall – could still fit the zoning definition of a “duplex dwelling.”

Jimmerson said, “It really is a roundabout way to build two single family homes, and slap a duplex label on it, whereas they would normally have to subdivide the lot and build two single family homes. It’s more beneficial to the developer as opposed to the community. To have that little tiny wall underneath the ground connecting two buildings … I have never seen anything like that in my life.”

Grim confirmed with staff that the lot would have been too small for a single-family home. According to public records one of the properties has sold for $415,000.

Fraser said, “That is my concern, you surmise that someone is able to circumvent the process, and put two homes on a lot that is meant for one duplex.”

McCollum said the Town should have the creativity, and he didn’t want the “cookie cutter approach.”

In a vote of 4-1-2 (McCollum voting to leave the option, and Council Members Chris Bledsoe and Ryan Cool absent for the vote), Council voted to eliminate the option of a buried underground wall connecting the corners of two separate structures.

Ogelman said, “It’s about being transparent in this process. And transparent not just to the developer, not providing the developer room for creativity at the expense of what citizens expect and believe they are getting through zoning.”

Ethical Advocate: Council Member Kelli Grim introduced Ethical Advocate which provides customized, anonymous, and confidential ethical reporting services through its fully secure, encrypted website and toll free number available 24 hours daily. This will provide all Purcellville employees a safe resource to report fraud, waste, abuse, mismanagement and unethical behaviors. Two former employees and two anonymous emails were sent to the Town Council soon after the recent alleged threat to Grim. Grim’s report stated, “It is the duty of every local government employee to police the government itself, and expose any potential wrongdoing so changes may be made. However, the individuals that expose these abuses could be vulnerable to attack from those who have committed the unethical behaviors.” Many localities, including Loudoun County, have implemented Ethical Advocate.