March 28 Purcellville Town Council Work Session

From Everyday Business To Addressing Threats

“When someone is alleged to have said, and it was heard by witnesses, they want to punch you in the face, whether it’s me – because it was, or even if it were someone else – I am concerned.” – Council Member Kelli Grim

– By Valerie Cury

On Veterans: Mayor Kwasi Fraser met with Sen. Dick Black (R-13) and members of the veterans’ community on March 11. Together, they are looking at the possibility of opening a veterans’ clinic in Purcellville. “The opportunity is here for a clinic because the nearest clinic is about 30 miles away; so we might have an opportunity to bring a veteran clinic into the Town of Purcellville,” said Fraser.

On Pullen House: Council Member Ryan Cool said that the Parks and Recreation Committee wants to tear down the Pullen house located across the parking lot from the Bush Tabernacle to install a playground, so that the Town has an identity. The Town bought the property around 2012 for $180,000 in cash; and it would cost $65,000 to tear down the house. With insurance, maintenance, and the cost of a playground, Cool said, “Citizens are talking to me about debt issues, and I am hearing a $300,000 playground – just not hearing a lot of good feedback from the citizens.” Cool has asked the committee to come back with a proposal. He requested putting this on the April 25 agenda. Cool wants to look at all options including selling the property, “so we can realize a profit there, so we can pay down debt. We can fix up a park already in Town.”

On Building Heights In C-4: The Council discussed the draft from the Planning Commission regarding the building heights in the C-4 District (21st Street, Hatcher and parts of Main Street in the downtown area). The commission and Council have recommended a height of three stories maximum, not to exceed 45 ft. Said Grim, “This is what our residents want to see, not more than three stories or 45 ft.”

Wastewater Fund Gets $300,000: Council voted to allocate 100 percent of the funds from the sale of Mary’s House of Hope, which is $300,000, to the Wastewater Fund.

Request For RFI On Fireman’s Field: Cool and staff worked on a Request for Information to find potential companies that would be interested in managing all or a portion of the Fireman’s Field property which includes, the Bush Tabernacle, Fireman’s Field Stadium, Haske Field, and Dillon’s Woods Park. Grim said, “One of the most important reasons why we are moving in this information-gathering is because of our financial situation, where our restrictions have us tied until we can make a change. We have a balloon payment looming.” Cool pointed out that anyone can bid on this RFI – “they can respond to all or parts.” He pointed out that the RFI does not void any contracts.

On Threat: “I was elected to do the business of the people; I don’t like it when untruthful things are leaked or put out in the press,” said Council Member Kelli Grim, referring to an alleged threat of bodily harm being looked into by the Town Manager. “So, I would like to clear them up,” since some of it was quoted as coming from several “town sources.” Grim said she didn’t know who the sources were, but “when someone is alleged to have said, and it was heard by witnesses, they want to punch you in the face, whether it’s me – because it was, or even if it were someone else – I am concerned.”

On Tape: Grim continued – referring to a second incident, “Secondly, I would like to request and ask that someone write Kelli Grim a ticket. When someone hands me a dash cam disk, and says I ran a stop sign, and I was speeding, then someone needs to write me a ticket, and not hold on to this disk for over a month.” Grim said she did not know why the disk was withheld for more than a month, or why it was being given to her now.

She pointed out that she couldn’t get a speeding ticket because dash cams in police cars are not hooked up to radar. Also, she said that the dash cam video was taken from the side and there was no identifying factor. “So, if you are going to accuse me of something that you are holding as evidence, then I would like to have the ticket, and have my day in court … Politics is already starting, and I’m not even up for reelection for a while.”