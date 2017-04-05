Envision Loudoun – Bold Action Versus Business-As-Usual

Everyone is talking about it. “Envision Loudoun,” our local government’s effort to reach out to the public for advice on how to rewrite and update the County’s Comprehensive Plan.

Officials are to be commended for the huge effort they are putting into bringing citizens into the process, including two months of presentations and workshops which engaged 1,400 participants, generated what the county called “5,000 unique ideas,” and comprehensive, well-written reports on the progress that’s been made.

Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall deserves a lot of credit for her authentically open and inclusive style. People are paying attention.

But, the key to the County government’s success with Envision Loudoun will, be, not how well it engages the public, but how effective local government is at harnessing that energy into bold zoning ideas and solutions. That is what Loudoun County – a rare, unique and wonderful place to live under constant business-as-usual pressure to overdevelop … needs. Bold action. Bold action and innovation.

Loudoun County demonstrated its ability to act boldly when, from a zoning perspective, it divided the county into three distinct policy areas – the suburban east, the transitional middle and the rural west.

It acted boldly by exploring policies aiming at preserving and transforming its agricultural economy, rather than simply paving over farms with new subdivisions.

And, it acted boldly when it downzoned parts of the rural west, and offered developers clustered housing options that raise property values while preserving open space.

Public input on both the Envision Loudoun process and Loudoun County’s 2016 Annual Resident Survey show broad, consistent support for this kind of prudently protective zoning. But, as the Envision Loudoun process proceeds, behind the scenes the developer-dominated business as usual crowd continues to grind away.

So, will the BOS and the Loudoun County Planning Commission work with the public to force bold zoning solutions to the threat of overdevelopment, or will business as usual prevail?

For example:

Zoning Ordinance Amendment 2016-0014 is moving through the approval process at the same time as Envision Loudoun. This amendment would permit townhouses, apartment complexes and other forms of multi-family housing with Special Use Permits in the RC District, which includes nearly 400 or so properties in and around rural Loudoun Will Envision Loudoun accept or reject suburban-style residential development in the rural west?

ZOAM 2016-0014 originated – as a challenge, really – to still rural areas in the Transition Policy Area that faced encroachment from the Suburban Policy Area to the east. Will Envision Loudoun act to preserve the Transition Policy Area – and the Rural Policy Area – from the dense suburban-style development spilling over from the east?

The BOS recently approved ZOAM 2016-0002, requiring Special Exception approval any time a data center was proposed to be located near residential areas. ZOAM 2016-0002 was contested by business interests who favored allowing a data center to be located near a residential area without public input. Will Envision Loudoun accept or reject the idea that certain uses work in certain areas but not in others?

Will Envision Loudoun recognize, that when it comes to preserving Loudoun as a rare, unique and wonderful place to live under constant business-as-usual pressure to overdevelop, what we need is bold action. Bold action and innovation.