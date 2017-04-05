Home » Opinion »View From the Ridge » Currently Reading:

Envision Loudoun – Bold Action Versus Business-As-Usual

April 5, 2017 by Andrea Gaines filed under Opinion, View From the Ridge No Comments
blueridge2

Everyone is talking about it. “Envision Loudoun,” our local government’s effort to reach out to the public for advice on how to rewrite and update the County’s Comprehensive Plan.

Officials are to be commended for the huge effort they are putting into bringing citizens into the process, including two months of presentations and workshops which engaged 1,400 participants, generated what the county called “5,000 unique ideas,” and comprehensive, well-written reports on the progress that’s been made.

Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall deserves a lot of credit for her authentically open and inclusive style. People are paying attention.

But, the key to the County government’s success with Envision Loudoun will, be, not how well it engages the public, but how effective local government is at harnessing that energy into bold zoning ideas and solutions. That is what Loudoun County – a rare, unique and wonderful place to live under constant business-as-usual pressure to overdevelop … needs. Bold action. Bold action and innovation.

Loudoun County demonstrated its ability to act boldly when, from a zoning perspective, it divided the county into three distinct policy areas – the suburban east, the transitional middle and the rural west.

It acted boldly by exploring policies aiming at preserving and transforming its agricultural economy, rather than simply paving over farms with new subdivisions.

And, it acted boldly when it downzoned parts of the rural west, and offered developers clustered housing options that raise property values while preserving open space.

Public input on both the Envision Loudoun process and Loudoun County’s 2016 Annual Resident Survey show broad, consistent support for this kind of prudently protective zoning. But, as the Envision Loudoun process proceeds, behind the scenes the developer-dominated business as usual crowd continues to grind away.

So, will the BOS and the Loudoun County Planning Commission work with the public to force bold zoning solutions to the threat of overdevelopment, or will business as usual prevail?

For example:
Zoning Ordinance Amendment 2016-0014 is moving through the approval process at the same time as Envision Loudoun. This amendment would permit townhouses, apartment complexes and other forms of multi-family housing with Special Use Permits in the RC District, which includes nearly 400 or so properties in and around rural Loudoun Will Envision Loudoun accept or reject suburban-style residential development in the rural west?

ZOAM 2016-0014 originated – as a challenge, really – to still rural areas in the Transition Policy Area that faced encroachment from the Suburban Policy Area to the east. Will Envision Loudoun act to preserve the Transition Policy Area – and the Rural Policy Area – from the dense suburban-style development spilling over from the east?

The BOS recently approved ZOAM 2016-0002, requiring Special Exception approval any time a data center was proposed to be located near residential areas. ZOAM 2016-0002 was contested by business interests who favored allowing a data center to be located near a residential area without public input. Will Envision Loudoun accept or reject the idea that certain uses work in certain areas but not in others?

Will Envision Loudoun recognize, that when it comes to preserving Loudoun as a rare, unique and wonderful place to live under constant business-as-usual pressure to overdevelop, what we need is bold action. Bold action and innovation.

image_printPrinter-friendly

Comment on this article


By commenting, you agree to abide by our Terms of Service.





XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>


 

 

 

 

Columns

Famous Estate Blunders and How To Avoid Them

Smith0035

These celebrities’ tales are a strong reminder to review your estate plan before it’s too late. There’s a calm comfort that comes with estate planning: a sense that your family will be taken care of after you pass away (hopefully …

Fidget Gear, Good or Bad?

drmikenewpic

What do you think about the new fidget cubes and fidget spinners, and do they really help kids with ADHD? They’re making their way around our neighborhood, but I couldn’t find any good studies out there on either of the …

A Community Together: The Ten-Year Remembrance of 4/16/2007

Lunde new

Time moves forward, whether we are ready to move on or not. It’s been ten years since the massacre that shocked America. I’m talking about the event that started a standard of condolences from the president, tears and prayers from …

Soul Lost in Translation

moore-sobelnewmug

“Greed, for lack of a better word, is good,” Gordon Gekko (Michael Douglas) tells us in the 1987 movie Wall Street. The newly released book, Black Edge: Inside Information, Dirty Money, and the Quest to Bring Down the Most Wanted …

Just Like Nothing (Else) on Earth: North Fork Road

North Folk Road

It’s difficult to be in a hurry when all the surrounding geography seems to encourage thoughtful, relaxing contemplation – maybe even a meditative cat nap thrown in for good measure; now – turn your TV off and take the music …

Get Your Pilot Training on Earth Day … Drop a Seed Bomb

earthdayseedbomb3 flower

Local conservation groups love them. Local libraries offer classes in how to make them. And local schools and their curious students are lining up to use the idea as part of their nature curriculum. A seed bomb – or earth …

The Holocene Climate

noerpel_new

(Public Input Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, 7 March, 2017) Figure 1 shows the climate variation over the last million years. The low points on the curve correspond to ice ages when glaciers up to a mile thick covered New …

Student News

Congratulations, Class of 2016

6 Jul 2016

grads_woodgrove

Woodgrove High School’s Class Of 2016 Graduation – By Amanda Clark On June 16, Woodgrove’s Class of 2016 was the 5th graduating class to walk the stage and accept their diploma. The ceremony was filled with anticipation as the chorus, …

(Be the first to comment)

Buckland Earns Degree In Medicine

6 Jul 2016

buckland

Molly Buckland, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a degree of Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine on May 28. While at WVSOM, Dr. Buckland received the Dr. Roland P. Sharp President’s Award and the James R. …

(Be the first to comment)

Adams Promoted To Lieutenant

6 Jul 2016

adamspromoted

Lt. James Adams, from Sterling and a Potomac Falls Halls Graduate, earned the promotion to the rank of Lieutenant. Adams is a Navy Week and Executive Outreach Planner for the Navy Office of Community Outreach in Millington, Tennessee. U.S. Navy …

(Be the first to comment)

Calendar

April 2017
Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday
March 27, 2017 March 28, 2017 March 29, 2017 March 30, 2017 March 31, 2017 April 1, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”

Nebbiolo Vertical Tasting

Nebbiolo Vertical Tasting

Notaviva Vineyards - Bluegrass Jam - FREE event

Notaviva Vineyards - Bluegrass Jam - FREE event

Old Time Country Ham and Turkey Dinner

Old Time Country Ham and Turkey Dinner
 April 2, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”

GALLERY COFFEEHOUSE: Readers Theater, “One Slight Hitch”

GALLERY COFFEEHOUSE: Readers Theater, “One Slight Hitch”
April 3, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”
 April 4, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”
 April 5, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”
 April 6, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”
 April 7, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”

First Friday at the Winery

First Friday at the Winery
 April 8, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”

Cherry Blossom Celebration

Cherry Blossom Celebration

Come Paint with Us! Cherry Blossom

Come Paint with Us! Cherry Blossom

Meet the Artist - Robert Merhaut

Meet the Artist - Robert Merhaut

North Gate Vineyard presents a Vertical Tasting

North Gate Vineyard presents a Vertical Tasting
 April 9, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”

SPRING AWAKENS: DECORATED EGG AUCTION

SPRING AWAKENS: DECORATED EGG AUCTION

GALLERY COFFEEHOUSE: Writers’ Night Out

GALLERY COFFEEHOUSE: Writers’ Night Out
April 10, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”
 April 11, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”
 April 12, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”
 April 13, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”
 April 14, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”

LAST HAM STANDING COMEDY IMPROV

LAST HAM STANDING COMEDY IMPROV
 April 15, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”

Easter at the Park

Easter at the Park

Easter Extravaganza

Easter Extravaganza
 April 16, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”
April 17, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”
 April 18, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”
 April 19, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”
 April 20, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”
 April 21, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”

Jules & The Hammer Band with Teddy Chipouras

Jules & The Hammer Band with Teddy Chipouras
 April 22, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”

20th Anniversary Celebration & Grand Re-Opening

20th Anniversary Celebration & Grand Re-Opening

Celebrate Earth Day at North Gate Vineyard

Celebrate Earth Day at North Gate Vineyard

Andrew McKnight & Beyond Borders

Andrew McKnight & Beyond Borders
 April 23, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”

Franklin Park Big Band is Coming to Franklin Park Arts Center

Franklin Park Big Band is Coming to Franklin Park Arts Center
April 24, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”
 April 25, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”
 April 26, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”
 April 27, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”
 April 28, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”

April Fourth Friday

April Fourth Friday
 April 29, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”

2017 Virginia Touch-A-Truck

2017 Virginia Touch-A-Truck

Live Music: Dear Creek

Live Music: Dear Creek
 April 30, 2017

”Homage to Mother Earth”

”Homage to Mother Earth”
Current Print Issue:
Sign up for our email newsletter:

Recent Comments

Steady and NoBull

Lifestyle

Keep Loudoun Beautiful

5 Apr 2017

keeploudounbeautiful

Greater Lovettsville Area Volunteers Needed The Keep Loudoun Beautiful spring clean-up takes place the entire month of April and greater Lovettsville needs volunteers. Bags, vests, gloves and grabbers are available at the Lovettsville Community Center during normal business hours, Monday through Friday.  Contact Lovettsville area leader, Laura Lieberman, for details and to coordinate pick-up  locations:  laura.long.lieberman@gmail.com. Printer-friendly Related

(Be the first to comment)

Take Me To the Garden Show

5 Apr 2017

gardenshow

The 27th Annual Leesburg Flower & Garden Festival comes to town Saturday, April 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, April 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The award-winning event, estimated to attract 40,000 visitors over the two days, gets better and better every year. And, that’s not just the vendors and organizers talking; that’s the truth, …

(Be the first to comment)

Berryville Dairy Produces Rare Miniature Cow

5 Apr 2017

berryvilledairy

“Agricultural geneticist Yu B. Tricked estimates that micro calves or “Little Bittie Berties,” as they are called, result from the mother cow’s lack of exercise and a diet deficient in protein.” April Fool’s Day – falling on April 1 – has come and gone, of course. But, the beauty of April Fools is that you can prank anyone you want …

(Be the first to comment)

Around Virginia

Governor McAuliffe Announces Growth in Solar Industry-Related Jobs

McAuliffe

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced that Virginia is one of the fastest growing solar job markets in the country. In the Solar Foundation’s National Solar Jobs Census 2016, Virginia is 2nd in the Southeast and tied with Utah for 9th in the U.S. for year-over-year solar job growth. The Commonwealth is ranked …

(Be the first to comment)

McAuliffe Vetoes LaRock’s Public Assistance Eligibility Legislation  

davelarock

On March 28, Governor Terry McAuliffe vetoed Del. Dave LaRock’s (R-33) House Bill 2092, which would have required any applicant for public assistance to undergo a full review of death records, incarceration status, employment status, lottery winnings, and all income. Recently, an Arlington woman was arrested on four counts of welfare fraud for …

(1 comment)

Virginia Schools Kick Off Statewide Campaign To Encourage Safe Teen Driving

image004

More teen drivers in Virginia will be involved in traffic crashes between the months of May and August than any other time of the year, statistics show. To help save lives and prevent such crashes during the high-risk warm weather months, Virginia schools are kicking off a statewide teen safety …

(Be the first to comment)

Sports

Crossfire Wins Second Place

5 Apr 2017

WLVBC U16 Team Crossfire competed in the Baltimore Elite Invitational on March 25. Team Crossfire went 8-0 in pool play, reaching the Gold Bracket Finals.  Crossfire ended in second place, silver finish, after a very hard fought three set match 25-18, 18-25 and 18-20.  Printer-friendly Related

(Be the first to comment)

WLVBC Dominates

30 Mar 2017

WLVBC U16 Team Crossfire competed in the Baltimore Elite Invitational on March 25, 2017. Team Crossfire went 8-0 in pool play, reaching the Gold Bracket Finals. Crossfire ended in second place after a very hard fought three set match 25-18, 18-25 and 18-20. A hard fought silver finish. Pictured l-r …

(Be the first to comment)

Archives

  • +2017
  • +2016
  • +2015
  • +2014
  • +2013
  • +2012
  • +2011
  • +2010
  • +2009