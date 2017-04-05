Purcellville Encourages Public Input Re Budget Process

“The way I will be approaching this is, ?I will not stick to the status quo … ?My goal is to be disruptive, be different.”? – Mayor Kwasi Fraser

On March 22 Town Manager Rob Lohr presented his proposed FY 2018 budget to the Purcellville Town Council. The Council seeks public input, ideas, and recommendations on the document. Members of the public can access it and all related details at www.purcellvilleva.gov/budget, including an Excel spreadsheet that allows users to make proposed edits to the budget and see how that impacts the tax rate. Said Council Member Nedim Ogelman, “This is what the Town Council is using, we want you to use it also.” Council Member Kelli Grim said that Town Council needs to make sure that the Town’s residents have full access to this document that shows Council proposals as well as citizen input.

Some on Town Council are at odds with the town manager’s proposed budget, which calls for a seven percent utility rate increase. Said Ogelman, “When I was walking the streets, I heard two things clearly: People want slow growth and they want low taxes and rates.” He continued, “I think that translates to three things: Tackling the debt, finding efficiencies including finding the right size for our government – of course we know that good government doesn’t necessarily mean big government, and we need to manage expectations.”

Council Member Ryan Cool encouraged the public to go online and weigh in on the process. “I want to encourage everybody to be bold. Be bold in this thing. This is not just a rubber stamp.” Continuing he said, “We are not here to make easy decisions; we are here to make tough decisions. We need to leave no stone unturned. We are talking about peoples’ money here.”

Mayor Kwasi Fraser said, “The way I will be approaching this is, I will not stick to the status quo when I am reviewing this. My goal is to be disruptive, be different.” “I see a lot of lack of diverse revenue streams within the utility enterprise, so my approach is how do we become more creative with this? I need to look at this through the lens of being a fiscal steward with the peoples’ money. I’ll take risk, but it will be done in a measured and assessed fashion.”

The Town Council has set Budget Work Sessions to discuss the proposed budget, tax rates and utility rates. The first Budget Work Session was held March 30, and focused on the Utility Fund, utility rates and the chargeback process.

The public is encouraged to provide comments to the Town Council on the proposed budget, tax rates, and utility rates, and to offer ideas about how they want the budget to look. Comments can be emailed to PurcellvilleTC@purcellvilleva.gov. The Town also has a discussion board online where members of the public can suggest ideas, at www.purcellvilleva.gov/CommunityVoice.

The Proposed FY 2018 Budget, presentations, meeting dates, and online contact form can all be found at www.purcellvilleva.gov/budget. This page will be updated throughout the budget process.