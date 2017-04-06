New STEM and Classical School for Students 

Opening With Classes in Purcellville, Hillsboro and Winchester

Dr. Amy Messegee, Thomas Messegee and John Siman, have joined forces to start the Loudoun STEM and Classical School. The school, focusing on homeschool students will offer both STEM and Classical courses in a wide range of subjects including math, science, Latin, literature, philosophy, Spanish, German and music. They are currently accepting students for the 2017-2018 school year and their class offerings are as follows:

Math: Algebra 1 through AP Calculus AB

Science: Chemistry, Physics, and Biology

Latin: In a unique 5-year sequence taught as a living, spoken language

Literature: In a unique six-year sequence

Philosophy: In a 3-year sequence

Other Languages: Ancient Greek, Spanish, and German

Music: Guitar, and Songwriting with Beginning Vocals

Thomas Messegee, who holds a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering and has over 35 years of industry experience, will be leading many of the math, German and science classes. He said, “We have planned an inquiry-based approach to learning math and science with a focus on asking questions and pursuing your own curiosity in addition to the regular material.”

John Siman holds a Masters Degree in Classics and can speak Latin and Ancient Greek as living languages. “The way we teach Latin and Ancient Greek is as a living, spoken language from day one. No one else can offer that level of understanding, said Siman.”

Dr. Amy Messegee has a Ph.D. in Mathematics, and will lead math, Spanish and science classes. Said Messegee, “We have put significant planning into each class with a focus on how to encourage independent inquiry, academic curiosity and love of learning.”

For more information go to ClassFocused.com/LSCS, or call 571-723-5645.