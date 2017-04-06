Western Loudoun Volleyball Summer Camp Launched

Western Loudoun Volleyball Club will be hosting its first ever summer camp June 26-29 at Foxcroft School in Middleburg. The coed, four-day camp will run from 9-5 each day and feature advanced skills training, game strategy and mental approaches to the game. The program will be managed by WLVBC’s Technical Director, Joe Norton, assistant head coach for the George Mason University men’s volleyball program.

“WLVBC is thrilled to offer this program for kids that play in the area and want to take their skills to the next level by working with other players who have the same mindset, while working closely with college level coaches who have experience growing fundamentals,” said Matt Croson, director of Purcellville, based WLVBC. “This will be a fast-paced, high energy program packed with learning and skills development, while also emphasizing fun.” Go to www.wlvbc.org for more information.