Loudoun Board Of Supervisors Adopts FY 2018 Budget; Lowers Tax Rate By Two Cents

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has approved a budget totaling approximately $2.5 billion in total appropriations for the general county government and school system for Fiscal Year (FY) 2018. The adopted budget includes a real property tax rate of $1.125 per $100 in assessed value, two cents lower than the current tax rate. The personal property tax rate remains unchanged at $4.20 per $100. The budget includes a local transfer to Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) of $747.9 million, which is a 7.7 percent increase in local tax funding over FY 2017 and represents 99.3 percent of the School Board’s budget request.

Budget Summary

The FY 2018 operating appropriation is comprised of more than a dozen separate funds totaling $1.7 billion. The operating appropriations include:

$1.1 billion for LCPS

$504.2 million for general government operations; and

$9.0 million for the Children’s Services Act Fund.

In addition, the adopted budget includes $202 million for debt service appropriations, of which $131.2 million is for LCPS, $59.6 million is for general government projects and $11.2 million is for special tax districts.

About 67.5 percent of the $895.3 million in revenues from local taxes, including real property and local sales taxes, and use of prior year fund balance will be used for school operating expenses, capital projects and debt service. The remaining 32.5 percent will be used for the general county government for operating expenses, capital projects and debt service.

The FY 2018 budget includes funding for 211.99 new full-time equivalent positions (FTE) and other resources that focus on public safety and social safety net services and the opening of new facilities, including the Dulles South Multipurpose Center, Kirkpatrick Farms Fire Rescue Station, the Brambleton Library and the Ashburn’s Sheriff Station. The adopted budget also includes a 3 percent merit pay increase for eligible county employees.

Capital Improvement Program

The Board also amended the Capital Improvement Program (CIP) that totals $2 billion for the six-year planning period from FY 2017 to FY 2022. The category with the largest expenditure percentage is transportation projects at 39.6 percent followed by school projects at 31.5 percent.

To help address overcrowding and projected growth in the Loudoun County Public School system, the CIP accelerates the opening date of a new high school in the Dulles South area by one year to the fall of 2020. Additionally, the CIP accommodates the acceleration of two synthetic turf athletic fields in FY 2017 at Heritage and Dominion High Schools. The CIP also maintains funding for high priority general government projects.

Public Process

Adoption of the FY 2018 budget came after a public process that included the presentation of the Proposed FY 2018 Budget by the County Administrator in February, followed by the Board of Supervisors’ public hearings in February and March and a series of budget work sessions in March. The budget will go into effect on July 1, while the new tax rates are effective April 4, 2017, and will be used for the spring tax collection. More information about the budget process is online at www.loudoun.gov/budget.



